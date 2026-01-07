Ethan Leyh Loaned to Chicago
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Chicago Wolves, announced yesterday that forward Ethan Leyh has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves to make his second trip up with the AHL club.
Leyh was called up on December 20, when he made his ECHL debut for the Wolves against the Iowa Wild. The rookie forward has featured in 27 of the Gargoyles 28 games during the inaugural season and leads the team in point production with seven goals and 14 assists.
Leyh will miss the Gargoyles road trip to Boise, ID as the team heads west for three games against the Idaho Steelheads. They will look for their first win of the New Year on Wednesday, January 5. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2026
- Charles Martin Selected for the ECHL All-Star Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Massimo Rizzo Selected to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Spencer Kersten Selected to Participate in 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Aidan Fulp Named as an All-Star for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Jacksonville Icemen
- Samuel Jonsson Named Goaltender for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ben Zloty Selected for 2026 ECHL AllStar Classic in Allen, TX - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Defenseman Jake Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Kyle Jackson Named to All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Forward Kyler Kupka Named to ECHL All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brendan Hoffmann Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Easton Armstrong Selected to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Brannon McManus Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Henrik Tikkanen Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Arsenii Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Zach Okabe Named 2026 ECHL All-Star - Kalamazoo Wings
- Anthony Romano Selected for 2026 All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Kalmikov Named ECHL All-Star for Second Straight Year - Maine Mariners
- Cesana Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Semptimphelter & O'Brien Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL All-Stars Announced for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Danny Dzhaniyev Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Brent Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Knight Monsters Sign Defenseman Craig McCabe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ethan Leyh Loaned to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush to Honor Ben Franklin Award Winners at First Responders Night - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Thunder, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.