Ethan Leyh Loaned to Chicago

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Chicago Wolves, announced yesterday that forward Ethan Leyh has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves to make his second trip up with the AHL club.

Leyh was called up on December 20, when he made his ECHL debut for the Wolves against the Iowa Wild. The rookie forward has featured in 27 of the Gargoyles 28 games during the inaugural season and leads the team in point production with seven goals and 14 assists.

Leyh will miss the Gargoyles road trip to Boise, ID as the team heads west for three games against the Idaho Steelheads. They will look for their first win of the New Year on Wednesday, January 5. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







