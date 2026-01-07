Anthony Romano Selected for 2026 All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced forward Anthony Romano will represent the Florida Everblades at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Romano, 25, leads the Everblades with 16 assists and 25 goals while sitting second in goals with nine this season. This is Romano's first season with Florida and in the ECHL - he spent last season in the American Hockey League with the Texas Stars, garnering nine points (three goals, six assists) in 38 games. Romano is on an AHL contract with Florida's affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"We are thriller Romer was selected to the All-Star Classic," said Everblades Head Coach Brad Ralph. "He has come in and established himself as an elite ECHL player that plays in all situations - his work ethic, drive and intelligence set him apart."Continue

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

2026 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets

TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators

Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush

Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen

Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers

Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones

Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye

Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals

Forwards

Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers

Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads

Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles

Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel

Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder

Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)

Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings

Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals

Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades

Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who won the 1999 Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars. The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19.







