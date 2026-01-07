ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Rapid City's Pilon fined, suspended
Rapid City's Darian Pilon has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #462, Rapid City at Idaho, on Jan. 3.
Pilon is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty at 19:58 of the first period.
Pilon will miss Rapid City's games vs. Indy on Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Greensboro, South Carolina fines, suspensions
The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #476, Greensboro at South Carolina, on Jan. 4.
Greensboro's Wade Murphy has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 11:01 of the first period.
Murphy will miss Greensboro's games at Idaho on Jan. 7, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.
Greensboro's Patrick Kyte has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 8:49 of the second period.
Kyte will miss Greensboro's games at Idaho (Jan. 7, Jan. 9 and Jan. 10) and at Reading (Jan. 16, Jan. 17 and Jan. 19).
South Carolina's Ryan Hofer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 14:37 of the second period.
Hofer will miss South Carolina's game at Greenville on Jan. 10.
South Carolina's Reilly Webb has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
