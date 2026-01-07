Marcus Crawford Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team

After a dominant first half of the 2025-26 season, Kansas City Mavericks defensemen Marcus Crawford has been named to the 2026 ECHL All-Star Team.

Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Crawford ranks first among all ECHL defensemen in points (33), assists (27), and plus/minus (+31), establishing himself as one of the league's most impactful blueliners.

Crawford has earned multiple league honors this season, including ECHL Player of the Week (11/17 - 11/23) and ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December. He has also put together several impressive point streaks, highlighted by a six-game assist streak in which he recorded seven assists, along with a stretch of 13 points in just five games.

This season has also marked several major career milestones for Crawford. On October 25thagainst the Allen Americans, he appeared in his 400th professional game, and on November 15thversus the Wichita Thunder, he recorded his 300th career point. Additionally, Crawford has continued to climb the Mavericks' Franchise Record books, moving into the top-five all-time games played (241) and points (178), while also ranking top three in assists (137).

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Marcus Crawford on this well-deserved recognition and continued excellence on the ice.

Fans can catch Crawford and the Mavericks as they continue the second half of the season, leading the Western Conference Division with a record of 21-7-2, as they prepare to host the Tulsa Oilers at home this week on Wednesday (1/7), Friday (1/9), and Saturday (1/10).

