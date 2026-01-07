Ben Zloty Selected for 2026 ECHL AllStar Classic in Allen, TX
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
There have been 75 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 59 since 2002.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!
The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
2026 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets
TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators
Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush
Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen
Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers
Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones
Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions
Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye
Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals
Forwards
Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers
Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies
Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads
Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners
Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays
Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles
Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel
Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder
Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)
Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings
Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals
Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades
Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)
Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2026
- Charles Martin Selected for the ECHL All-Star Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Massimo Rizzo Selected to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Spencer Kersten Selected to Participate in 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Aidan Fulp Named as an All-Star for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Jacksonville Icemen
- Samuel Jonsson Named Goaltender for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ben Zloty Selected for 2026 ECHL AllStar Classic in Allen, TX - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Defenseman Jake Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Kyle Jackson Named to All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Forward Kyler Kupka Named to ECHL All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brendan Hoffmann Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Easton Armstrong Selected to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Brannon McManus Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Henrik Tikkanen Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Arsenii Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Zach Okabe Named 2026 ECHL All-Star - Kalamazoo Wings
- Anthony Romano Selected for 2026 All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Kalmikov Named ECHL All-Star for Second Straight Year - Maine Mariners
- Cesana Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Semptimphelter & O'Brien Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL All-Stars Announced for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Danny Dzhaniyev Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Brent Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Knight Monsters Sign Defenseman Craig McCabe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ethan Leyh Loaned to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush to Honor Ben Franklin Award Winners at First Responders Night - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Thunder, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Ben Zloty Selected for 2026 ECHL AllStar Classic in Allen, TX
- Admirals Cruise Past Royals on Mascot Mania Night
- Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup
- Admirals Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Reading
- Please Read for a Statement from the ECHL About Collective Bargaining with the PHPA