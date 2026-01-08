K-Wings Bested in Mid-Week Tilt against Bison
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-14-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overcame three consecutive goals by the Bloomington Bison (15-12-2-2), but fell Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 4-3.
Ryan Cox (6) started the scoring for the K-Wings, notching his sixth goal of the season. On the play, David Keefer (6) stole the puck in the defensive zone left circle, and outletted a pass to Andre Ghantous (10). Rushing two-on-one down the right side, Ghantous centered a pass to Cox in the slot at the 4:08 mark of the first period.
Unfortunately, the Bison responded with a goal at the 12:08 mark to knot the game at one. Bloomington then scored back-to-back goals to start the second period at the 1:41 and 3:32 marks to bring the score to 3-1 Bison.
Continuing his hot streak, Derek Daschke (5) fired Nolan Walker's (13) faceoff win past the netminder from just above the right circle to narrow the deficit to one at the 6:09 mark.
Andre Ghantous (7) then took advantage of a power-play, scoring the equalizer with a right circle wrister at the 10:58 mark. On the setup, Walker (14) skated the puck over center ice and passed to Keefer against the boards on the blue line. Keefer then crossed to Ghantous for the power-play goal to even the score at three.
Unfortunately, the Bison snagged the final goal of the period, regaining the lead at the 17:24 mark.
Aku Koskenvuo (2-4-0-0) was fantastic in net, turning aside 37 of 41 shots, and the K-Wings went a 1-for-1 on the power-play and penalty kill.
Next up, the K-Wings return home for Canucks Night versus the Heartlanders (8-19-2-0), as we honor our NHL affiliate, the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, January 10 presented by Bell's! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. EST, presented by Discover Kalamazoo!
The K-Wings will hit the ice in Canucks-inspired specialty jerseys, then auction them off post-game with proceeds benefiting the South County Firefighters Association. A night of hockey, hometown pride, and a touch of the Pacific Northwest!
