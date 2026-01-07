Brendan Hoffmann Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced Wednesday that Steelheads forward Brendan Hoffmann will represent Idaho at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC. All-Star festivities will be held in Allen on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CST.

In his second season with Idaho, Hoffmann currently leads the Steelheads in goals (16), assists (12), and points (28). He is tied for the ECHL lead in goals with Toledo's Brandon Hawkins and is tied for 12th in overall scoring.

The Charlotte, NC native led the Steelheads last season with 25 goals, and has racked up 134 points (63G, 71A) in 222 career ECHL games.

The 2026 ECHL All-Stars are as follows:

Goaltenders

Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets

TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators

Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush

Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen

Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers

Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones

Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye

Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals

Forwards

Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers

Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads

Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles

Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel

Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder

Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)

Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings

Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals

Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades

Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

The event will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

For more information on the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, visit ECHL.com.

The Idaho Steelheads battle the Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time ever on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. MST at Idaho Central Arena. Watch the game on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) or FloHockey and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







