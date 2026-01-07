Defenseman Jake Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, today announced that defenseman Jake Johnson has been named to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. Johnson will represent the Cyclones during the All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 19 in Allen, Texas.
Johnson, 27, will become the fourth Cyclones defenseman in the last five seasons to be named to the All-Star Classic. Currently in his third full professional season, Johnson leads the Cyclones in points by a defenseman (19) and is second on the team in assists (18). Earlier this season, Johnson's play led him to a call-up with the Toronto Marlies (AHL), and he sits fifth in the ECHL in assists by a defenseman.
Prior to his professional career, Johnson started his collegiate career with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), playing four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22. In his graduate season, Johnson attended Quinnipiac University where he was part of the 2023 National Championship-winning program. Johnson notched 15 points and a personal best four goals en route to Quinnipiac's first title in program history.
Johnson, along with the rest of the ECHL All-Stars, were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. There have been 75 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 59 since 2002.
