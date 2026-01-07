Gladiators Sign Forward Derek Gentile
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Wednesday that the team has signed forward Derek Gentile.
Gentile, 26, spent the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign with the EIHL's Sheffield Steelers, tallying 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points in 22 games prior to signing with the Gladiators. The native of Sydney, NS, spent last season at Saint Mary's University, where he notched 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points in 29 games, leading all skaters in scoring. Gentile was named to Atlantic University Sport's First All-Star Team, the All-Canadian First Team, and received the Kelly Trophy as AUS's Most Valuable Player.
The 5'9" 181-pound forward made his professional debut in the 2021-22 season with the South Carolina Stingrays, scoring 14 goals and 18 assists in 40 games after beginning the year at Dalhousie University. Gentile spent the 2022-23 season playing in Italy before returning to Dalhousie University in 2023-24.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to join a winning team in Atlanta," said Gentile. "I'm looking forward to being a contributor on the road to a Kelly Cup! From everything I've been told the organization is top notch, so I'm really excited to be a part of it and can't wait to get down there and get to work," he said.
"We are thrilled to be adding Derek Gentile to our group," said Gladiators Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Matt Ginn. "He is a very smart and dynamic offensive forward. Outside of being a great hockey player, Derek has been a captain in the past and he is the type of person we want to add to our group. We are fortunate to be able to add a player and person of this caliber to our team," he said.
The Gladiators are back in action on Military Night on January 9th when they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena. Make sure you get your tickets as we honor our armed forces and those who have served or are currently serving.
