Charles Martin Selected for the ECHL All-Star Game
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are proud to announce that defenseman Charles Martin has been selected to participate in the ECHL All-Star Game, the team confirmed Wednesday.
A key piece of the Lions' defensive corps since the start of the season, the Blainville native has appeared in every game for his club so far. Martin has recorded six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 27 games.
Thanks to this production, Martin currently ranks second among all ECHL defensemen in goals scored, a statistic that clearly illustrates his impact at both ends of the ice.
The 27-year-old defenseman began his professional career during the 2022-2023 season with the Rapid City Rush, a team owned by Spire Hockey. After nearly three seasons within the organization, he chose to return to his home province by signing with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Prior to the start of the current season, the Rocket assigned the right-shot defenseman to the Trois-Rivières Lions, allowing him to continue his career in the league overseen by commissioner Ryan Crelin.
With more than 120 games of ECHL experience, Charles Martin will take part in the ECHL All-Star Game for the first time, a well-deserved recognition of his consistency, commitment, and continued development within the league.
The ECHL All-Star Game will take place on January 19, 2026, in Allen, Texas, bringing together the league's top players for this annual showcase.
