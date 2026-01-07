Kyle Jackson Named to All-Star Team
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Kyle Jackson has been named to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic team, the league announced on Wednesday. The game will be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Jackson, 23, leads Bloomington with 30 points (11g-19a) in 23 games played this season and has appeared in four games with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Ottawa, Ontario native has tallied seven multi-point games, including two four-point outings so far in his third professional season.
Jackson played in two AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and 67 with the Wheeling Nailers last season. He has amassed 126 points (52g-74a) in 143 career ECHL games and was drafted 196th overall by the Seattle Kraken in the Seventh Round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
It is the first time that Jackson has been named to the ECHL All-Star Classic in his career.
Join the Bison for Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 10 when the first 1,500 fans will receive a team-branded giveaway lightsaber!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
