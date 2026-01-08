Thunder Extend Win Streak to Six with 4-1 Win over Railers

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder on the ice

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder on the ice(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Brannon McManus scored three goals, and Jeremy Brodeur made 30 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. The win was Adirondack's sixth victory in a row.

Adirondack scored to take an early lead on its first shot of the game. After hitting the post seconds before, Brian Carrabes fired in a Ryan Wheeler pass from the right circle for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Carrabes' sixth of the year just 3:44 into the game with assists from Wheeler and Jeremy Hanzel. The Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Brannon McManus scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Thunder a three-goal lead. On the power play, McManus picked off a breakout pass and beat goaltender Parker Gahagen on a wrist shot for a 2-0 lead at 11:03 of the second. The goal was McManus' 11th of the year, unassisted.

McManus scored his second of the game at 17:04 of the second on a breakaway after a great pass from T.J. Friedmann. McManus went in and beat Parker Gahagen between the legs for his 12th goal of the year and a 3-0 advantage. Assists were given to Friedmann and Ryan Orgel and the Thunder took that lead into the third period.

In the third period, Worcester came out strong and got on the board with a power-play goal at the 10:59 mark. Matt DeMelis put in his 10th goal of the year with assists from Lincoln Hatten and Ryan Miotto and the Thunder lead decreased to 3-1.

Brannon McManus scored his hat-trick goal into an empty net with 1:50 left in the third period for the 4-1 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 30 of 31 shots in the victory.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Affiliation Weekend on Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 against Norfolk. Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, on January 9 and Utica Comets' mascot, Naudie, On January 10. Enjoy drink specials both nights and the Thunder will wear special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys both games!

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.