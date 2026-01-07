Forward Kyler Kupka Named to ECHL All-Star Team

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that forward Kyler Kupka has been selected as an ECHL All-Star for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Allen & Allen CDC.

Kupka, 26, has skated in 30 games this season with South Carolina, logging 26 points (12g, 14a). His 12 goals rank second on the Stingrays while his 26 points rank third on the team. It is the second time in his career that Kupka has garnered All-Star honors after being named an ECHL Midseason All-Star last season.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka has played in 91 games in his ECHL career, all with South Carolina. In his Stingrays career, Kupka has 83 points (41g, 42a), including 53 points (27g, 26a) last season which earned him ECHL All-Rookie Team honors.

The game will take place on January 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams, Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday, January 10, as they make another trip to the Upstate to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.







