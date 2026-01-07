Kalmikov Named ECHL All-Star for Second Straight Year

Published on January 7, 2026

Maine Mariners News Release









Brooklyn Kalmikov of the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Wednesday that Brooklyn Kalmikov has been selected to represent Maine in the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. It is Kalmikov's second consecutive All-Star selection.

Kalmikov, 24, is in his third season with the Mariners and is currently tied for the team lead with 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists). The fourth-year pro has averaged over 50 points a season in his first two campaigns in Maine, posting a career-high 56 in 66 games in 2024-25. As a result, he earned an American Hockey League contract with the Providence Bruins this past offseason.

Kalmikov ranks second all-time in Mariners franchise history with 125 points and 77 assists, is tied for second in goals (48), and fourth in games played (161). Prior to coming to Maine, he spent his rookie season of 2022-23 with the Wheeling Nailers, also appearing in three AHL games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. It will consist players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

The Mariners travel to Reading, PA for three games against the Reading Royals this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 16th for a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers and Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The second of two Portland Pirates Nights is Saturday, January 17th at 6 PM, also against Worcester.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

