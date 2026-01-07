Brannon McManus Named to ECHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Brannon McManus has been selected to participate in the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
McManus, 26, leads the Thunder with 26 points (10g, 16a) in 28 games this season. In the offseason, McManus was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade after recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games last season. During the 2023-2024 season, the Newport Beach, California native had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 71 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a total of 219 ECHL games with Greenville, Fort Wayne, and Adirondack, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 51 goals and 92 assists for 143 points.
Prior to his professional career, McManus played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska-Omaha and recorded 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 170 games. He also served as an assistant captain during the 2020-2021 campaign at University of Minnesota.
After tonight's home game against Worcester, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Affiliation Weekend on Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 against Norfolk. Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, on January 9 and Utica Comets' mascot, Naudie, On January 10. Enjoy drink specials both nights and the Thunder will wear special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys both games!
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus
