Tyler Brennan Stops 28 Shots in 4-1 Win over Lions

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder huddle after a goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder huddle after a goal(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Tyler Brennan made 28 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 4-1, on Wednesday night in front of 2,143 fans at Colisée Vidéotron.

Tyson Fawcett opened the scoring 7:52 into the game for Adirondack. Tanner Edwards' shot from the hash marks got through goaltender Hunter Jones, and Fawcett dove to poke it over the line for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Fawcett's fifth of the year with assists from Edwards and Brian Carrabes, and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead in the second period as Brian Carrabes fired in his seventh of the year after a faceoff win by Sean Olson. The goal was at 6:30 of the middle period right off the draw and Olson collected the lone assist.

Just 30 seconds later, Trois-Rivieres answered back at Cedric Desruisseaux tapped in a loose puck after the original save by Tyler Brennan. The goal was Desruisseaux's sixth of the year with assists from Mark Estapa and Jacon Dion 7:00 into the second.

Just over five minutes later, the Thunder regained a two-goal lead as Alex Campbell went around the defense and cut to the front of the net, sliding the puck under Hunter Jones. The goal was Campbell's fourth of the year with Luke Reid and Grant Loven collecting assists with 7:38 remaining. Adirondack took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Justin Taylor added to the lead in the third period as he put home a rebound chance in front of Hunter Jones after a Brannon McManus shot on the power play. The goal was Taylor's 13th of the year with assists from McManus and Tag Bertuzzi with 3:39 left in regulation for a 4-1 advantage.

That held up as the final score as Tyler Brennan stopped 28 of 29 shots for his second win in a row.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena this Friday through Sunday against Maine. On Friday, Harding Mazzotti will be giving away Harding Mazzotti bags with Thunder pins to the first 1,000 fans into the arena. They will also be giving away 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts at their table in the lobby, Saturday is Law Enforcement Night and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.