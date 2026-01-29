Lions Fall to Thunder in Student Game

The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, fell 4-1 to the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Wednesday night during the student game presented by Trou du Diable.

The game opened with a tightly contested first period between the two teams. It was the Thunder who struck first, however. Tanner Edwards' shot was partially blocked by Hunter Jones, but Tyson Fawcett jumped on the rebound and slid the puck into the net to give Adirondack the lead.

In the second period, Brian Carrabes capped off a nice sequence by converting a pass from Sean Olson to double the visitors' advantage.

Just thirty seconds later, the Lions responded. Following sustained pressure in the offensive zone and several shots in front of goaltender Tyler Brennan, Cédric Desruisseaux capitalized on a moment of inattention to score his sixth goal of the season and cut the deficit. Mark Estapa and Jacob Dion recorded the assists.

The Thunder quickly regained control of the game, as Alex Campbell scored the third goal of the night to restore a two-goal cushion.

In the third period, Justin Taylor- the all-time leader in games played in ECHL history - put an end to the Lions' comeback hopes by scoring the Thunder's fourth goal.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will now hit the road to Norfolk, Virginia, where they will face the Norfolk Admirals, affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Lions' next home game will take place on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, February 7 at 3 p.m., the Colisée Vidéotron will enter a galaxy far, far away for the Star Wars themed game.

