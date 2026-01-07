Knight Monsters Sign Defenseman Craig McCabe
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of defenseman Craig McCabe.
A native of Webster, New York, McCabe joins the Knight Monsters from the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL, where in 27 games, he has recorded five goals and 10 assists, for a total of 15 points.
McCabe has been with the Havoc for three seasons, where he has put up 56 points in 106 career games.
Prior to joining Huntsville, McCabe played three seasons of college hockey for SUNY-Fredonia, where he posted 19 points in 68 games at the NCAA Division III level.
During the 2018-19 season, McCabe played in 32 games for the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League, earning 11 points and racking up 109 penalty minutes.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
