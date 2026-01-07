Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears by the Tampa Bay Lightning

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Harrison Meneghin to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Colby Muise.

Meneghin, 21, has appeared in seven games for the Solar Bears this season, posting a 1-5-0 record, 3.65 goals against average, and a .872 save percentage. He appeared in one preseason game for the Syracuse Crunch posting a 21-save shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound native of Surrey, BC played the 2024-25 season for the WHL Champion, Medicine Hat Tigers, posting a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage. His 14-1 record during the playoffs earned him WHL playoff most valuable player.

Meneghin was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 206th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Muise, 27, has appeared in one ECHL game this season for the Solar Bears and 17 games this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, posting an 8-8-1 record, with a 2.44 goals against average, and a 90.6 save percentage.

In his lone appearance with Orlando, Muise recorded a shutout against the South Carolina Stingrays on December 21, becoming the second goaltender this season to record a shutout in their Solar Bear debut (C. Ungar - Dec. 7 at SAV - 37 saves).







