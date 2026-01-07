Game Day Preview: Americans Host Thunder, 7:10 PM

Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder) Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a four-game series tonight against the Wichita Thunder with two in each building. Game time is 7:10 PM. The Americans are 2-0 against the Thunder this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-ice Interviews: Isabella Keating

Game Night Producer: Matthew McDowell

Editor: Deja Jackson

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, January 9th vs Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST

Sunday Funday: The Allen Americans defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in snowy Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The Americans scored a pair of goals two minutes apart in the opening period. Colby McAuley opened the scoring with his seventh of the season (Danny Katic and Andre Anania) at the 7:36 mark of the opening frame. At 9:43 the Americans were back on the board as Michael Gildon with his 9th (Hank Crone and Thomas Caron) to put the Americans up 2-0. There were no goals in the second period. The Americans put the game away in the third period. After Trent Swick cut the lead to 2-1, the Americans scored three unanswered goals. First, Danny Katic his 12th (Colton Hargrove Colby McAuley) at 2:34. Then Chase Maxwell with his second professional goal from Kevin Gursoy and Brad Morrison at 4:04. Then Colby McAuley with his second goal of the game and 8th of the year (Brad Morrison and Colton Hargrove) at the 13:26 mark. The 5-1 win salvaged the final game of the series and moved the Americans two points ahead of the fifth place Wichita Thunder.

Shot Shot Shot: The 63 shots put up by the Americans on Sunday afternoon were the most shots by the Americans in a 60-minute game in franchise history. Allen put up 44 shots over the final two periods of the game, and they averaged 22 shots per period for the game.

Power Play Goal Back-to-Back: After having their six-game power play goal streak snapped on Friday night, the Americans scored a power play goal in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. The club went 1-for-6 on both days

Suspended: The Americans suspended forward Thomas Caron on Tuesday afternoon after he announced he is leaving the team to play in Europe. He had 13 points in 30 games (4 goals and 9 assists).

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 15-12-3-0

Home: 8-4-1-0

Away: 7-8-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (28) Brayden Watts

Goals: (12) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (3) Harrison Blaisdell and three others

Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (13) Sam Sedley

+/- (+10) Andre Anania

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 13-11-3-2

Home: 7-4-2-2

Away: 6-7-1-0

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (32) Kyle Crnkovic

Goals: (15) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (19) Noah Beck

Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Beck

+/-: (+8) Jack Bar

PIM's (46) Lucas Vanroboys

