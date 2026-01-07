McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye are proud to announce the selection of defenseman Riley McCourt to the ECHL's 2026 Western Conference All-Star Team.
The St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada native is in his sixth professional season, and his third with the Walleye. In 28 games this season, he has accumulated 26 points (4G, 22A), 20 penalty minutes, and a -3. McCourt finds himself among league leaders in multiple categories, leading all skaters in power-play assists (14) and ties with teammate Brandon Hawkins for the league-lead in power-play points (16). Among defensemen, he ranks second in assists (22) and total points (26). He rejoined Toledo this summer after spending the 2024-25 season in Germany with the DEL's Augsberger Panther, where he tallied 22 points (4G, 18A), 57 penalty minutes and a -6 in 50 games.
In his Walleye career, McCourt has tallied 104 points (18G, 86A), 171 penalty minutes, and a +46 in 135 games across three seasons. He is the all-time franchise leader among defensemen in assists (86) and points (104). He claimed both of those mantles during a December that saw him post nine points (1G, 8A) in seven games. He also ranks third among all-time Walleye defenseman in goals (18), plus/minus (+46) and 6th in games played (135), but has a chance to claim at least goals (Simon Denis, 23) and games played (Phil Rauch, 169) this season.
In addition to his Toledo numbers, McCourt has spent ECHL time with Newfoundland and Wichita, totaling 135 points (30G, 109A), 235 penalty minutes, and a +56 in 201 ECHL games. He has appeared in 11 AHL games between Toronto and Colorado, picking up two points (1G, 1A), two penalty minutes, and a -3. Prior to turning pro, McCourt played four OHL seasons. In his four OHL seasons, he racked up 117 points (30G, 87A), 114 penalty minutes, and a -53 over 175 games with Flint and Hamilton.
Previous Toledo Walleye All-Star Selections
2025: F Brandon Hawkins, F Tyler Spezia, Coach Pat Mikesch
2024: F Brandon Hawkins
2023: G Sebastian Cossa, D Gordi Myer
2022: F TJ Hensick, Coach Dan Watson
2020: F Josh Kestner
2019 (Host): D Marcus Crawford, D Sean Federow, G Kaden Fulcher, F TJ Hensick, F AJ Jenks, F Justin Kea, F Daniel Leavens, F Bryan Moore, G Pat Nagle, F Charlie O'Conner, D Matt Register, F Dylan Sadowy, D Connor Schmidt, F Hunter Smith, D Samuel Thibault, F Jordan Topping, D Zach Urban, F Greg Wolfe, F Trevor Yates, Coach Dan Watson
2018: G Pat Nagle
2017: D Nolan Zajac, Coach Dan Watson
2015: F Tyler Barnes
2013: F Willie Coetzee
2011: F Andy Bohmbach
2010: D J.C. Sawyer, F Maxime Tanguay
Previous Toledo Storm All-Star Selections
2007: F Jamie Tardif
2006: D Gerry Burke
2005: D Dan Eberly
2004: F Morten Ask
2003: F Nick Parillo, Coach Claude Noel
2002: F Magnus Nilsson
2001:F James Patterson
2000: F Chris Gignac, F Andrew Williamson
1999: G Matt Mullin, F Andrew Williamson
1998: D Louis Bernard, F Sean Venedam, Coach Greg Puhlaski
1997: D Jason Gladney
1996: D Jason Gladney, F Rick Judson, D Nicolas Perreault, F Dennis Purdie, F Todd Wetzel
1995: D Jim Maher, F Jay Neal
1994: F Rick Judson, D Darren Perkins, Coach Chris McSorley
1993: D Derek Booth, F Alex Hicks, F Jeff Jablonski, D Pat Pylypuik
Toledo Players with Multiple All-Star Selections
Jason Gladney (Storm, 1996-1997)
Brandon Hawkins (Walleye, 2024-2025)
TJ Hensick (Walleye, 2019, 2022)
Rick Judson (Storm, 1994, 1996)
Pat Nagle (Walleye, 2018-2019)
Andrew Williamson (Storm, 1999-2000)
Toledo Coaches with Multiple All-Star Selections
Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022)
