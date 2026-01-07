McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye are proud to announce the selection of defenseman Riley McCourt to the ECHL's 2026 Western Conference All-Star Team.

The St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada native is in his sixth professional season, and his third with the Walleye. In 28 games this season, he has accumulated 26 points (4G, 22A), 20 penalty minutes, and a -3. McCourt finds himself among league leaders in multiple categories, leading all skaters in power-play assists (14) and ties with teammate Brandon Hawkins for the league-lead in power-play points (16). Among defensemen, he ranks second in assists (22) and total points (26). He rejoined Toledo this summer after spending the 2024-25 season in Germany with the DEL's Augsberger Panther, where he tallied 22 points (4G, 18A), 57 penalty minutes and a -6 in 50 games.

In his Walleye career, McCourt has tallied 104 points (18G, 86A), 171 penalty minutes, and a +46 in 135 games across three seasons. He is the all-time franchise leader among defensemen in assists (86) and points (104). He claimed both of those mantles during a December that saw him post nine points (1G, 8A) in seven games. He also ranks third among all-time Walleye defenseman in goals (18), plus/minus (+46) and 6th in games played (135), but has a chance to claim at least goals (Simon Denis, 23) and games played (Phil Rauch, 169) this season.

In addition to his Toledo numbers, McCourt has spent ECHL time with Newfoundland and Wichita, totaling 135 points (30G, 109A), 235 penalty minutes, and a +56 in 201 ECHL games. He has appeared in 11 AHL games between Toronto and Colorado, picking up two points (1G, 1A), two penalty minutes, and a -3. Prior to turning pro, McCourt played four OHL seasons. In his four OHL seasons, he racked up 117 points (30G, 87A), 114 penalty minutes, and a -53 over 175 games with Flint and Hamilton.

