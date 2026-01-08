Defenseman D.J. King Signs PTO with Iowa Wild

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman D.J. King has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

King, 25, has skated in 25 games this season with the Stingrays, tallying a goal and assist in his first season with South Carolina. In his fifth year of professional hockey, King has played in 189 games in the ECHL between South Carolina, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets, totaling 27 points (8g, 19a).

The 6-3, 216 pound defenseman has spent multiple stints in the AHL, including one appearance for the Hershey Bears this season. King has skated in nine games in his AHL career between Hershey, the Rockford IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins, logging two assists.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday, January 10, as they make another trip to the Upstate to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.







