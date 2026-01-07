Easton Armstrong Selected to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday that forward Easton Armstrong has been selected to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, hosted by the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas at 6 p.m. CT.

Armstrong, 22, leads the Oilers with a career-high 13 goals through the opening 30 games of the season. Alongside his eight assists, his career-high-matching 21 points are tied with Coulsen Pitre for the team lead and first among active players following Pitre's reassignment to San Diego from Tulsa by Anaheim on Tuesday. The second-year pro and first-year Oiler also ranks second among all ECHL skaters with eight power-play goals on the campaign.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound forward notched 21 points (8g, 13a) in 51 games with the Atlanta Gladiators as a rookie last season. Tulsa acquired the right-handed winger in a trade with Adirondack during the offseason following a deal that sent him to the Thunder from the Gladiators at the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season. Armstrong has 11 more goals and 16 more points this season than the other players involved in the two trades have tallied combined this year despite playing five less games.

Prior to turning pro, Armstrong played in 210 regular season WHL games, recording 99 points (60g, 39a) with stints in Regina, Winnipeg/Wenatchee and Saskatoon - recording at least one hat trick with all three franchises. He added 16 points (7g, 9a) in 30 postseason contests, notably averaging more than a point per game during the 2024 WHL playoffs, contributing on 14 scoring plays (6g, 8a) in 11 outings.

The Anaheim, California native is the son of Calder Cup Champion and AHL MVP Derek Armstrong, who also played in 467 NHL games with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.

The full All-Star roster can be found at ECHL.com

Armstrong and the rest of the Oilers square off in the first-of-three games this week against the first-place Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight, Jan. 7 at 7:05 p.m.

