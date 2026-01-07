Semptimphelter & O'Brien Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, with Gladiators forward Jack O'Brien and goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter named to the All-Star Classic roster.

Semptimphelter, under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, is 11-3-0 in 14 appearances with the Gladiators, and leads the ECHL with a 1.44 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage, and 1 shutout. The 23-year-old goaltender was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month for December and has allowed two or less goals in all but one of his 14 starts.

O'Brien was acquired in a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders on 12/29 and has scored a goal in each of his first two games with the Gladiators, bringing his season total to 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 27 games. At the time of the trade, the 22-year-old forward was Iowa's leading point and goal scorer; and has since become Atlanta's leading goal scorer.

2026 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets

TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators

Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush

Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen

Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers

Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones

Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye

Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals

Forwards

Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers

Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads

Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles

Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel

Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder

Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)

Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings

Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals

Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades

Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, will be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

There have been 75 players from the ECHL All-Star Game that have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 59 since 2002.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

The Gladiators are back in action on Military Night on January 9th when they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.







