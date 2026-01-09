Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close out the home portion of a four-game series tonight against the Wichita Thunder. Game time is 7:10 PM. The Americans are 3-0 against the Thunder this season. It's Margaritaville Night in DFW. The team will wear specialty jerseys tonight in honor of the promotion.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-ice Interviews: Isabella Keating

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor: Matthew McDowell

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, January 30th vs Rapid City Rush 7:10 PM

Big Second Period: The Allen Americans rallied from three goals down after the first period to even the game in the second period. Danny Katic (13), Ty Prefontaine (2), Brad Morrison (3), and Brayden Watts (13) all scored in the middle frame. The game was tied 4-4 after two periods. In the third period, Colton Hargrove (5) and Colby McAuley (9) finished the job for the Americans who beat Wichita for the third straight time this season. With the Allen win, they are four points up on the Wichita Thunder for fourth place in the Mountain Division.

Top Five: The Americans, once near the bottom of the league in goals per game, are now fourth overall in the ECHL with an average of 3.45 goals per game.

Number Four: The Americans have moved up to fourth overall in the ECHL averaging 33.26 shots per game. Idaho leads the league averaging 35.75 shots per game.

In the Middle Frame: The Americans are outscoring their opponents 41-35 in the second period this season. Allen outscored Wichita 4-1 in the second period on Wednesday.

Milestone Night: Americans forwards and linemates Hank Crone and Colton Hargrove each celebrated a milestone on Wednesday night. Hank Crone played in his 200th professional game. Colton Hargrove's assist on Danny Katic's 13th goal of the season was his 200th professional helper.

Welcome to Texas: The Americans signed two players on Friday adding forward Timofey Spitserov, and defenseman Michael Grecoto to the active roster. Spitserov played in two games this season for Norfolk. Greco played for Steve Martinson last season in Athens. In 15 games this season with Athens, he has eight points (3 goals and 5 assists).

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 16-12-3-0

Home: 9-4-1-0

Away: 7-8-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (29) Brayden Watts

Goals: (13) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (4) Danny Katic

Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (13) Sam Sedley

+/- (+10) Colton Hargrove and Sam Sedley

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 13-12-3-2

Home: 7-4-2-2

Away: 6-8-1-0

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Goals: (15) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (19) Noah Beck

Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Beck

+/-: (+9) Jack Bar

PIM's (46) Lucas Vanroboys

