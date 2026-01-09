Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of defenseman Brendan Dowler.

A native of Marbledale, Connecticut, Dowler joins the Knight Monsters from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he tallied four points in 17 games and added 25 penalty minutes.

Dowler has spent three seasons in the SPHL with the Ice Bears and the Huntsville Havoc. In 123 career SPHL games, he put up 24 points and 176 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the SPHL, Dowler spent one season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) with the Danbury Hat Tricks and posted 15 points and 127 penalty minutes.

Dowler played 68 games of NCAA Division III hockey for the University of Southern Maine before beginning his pro career.

This is Dowler's second call-up to the ECHL this season, previously skating in three games for the Worcester Railers.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







