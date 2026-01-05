Poulin Stands out as Lions Are Slowed by Mariners

Published on January 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières Lions, proud affiliates of the NHL's Montréal Canadiens, forward Anthony Poulin once again led the way for his team, but the Maine Mariners' (Boston Bruins) offense proved too much to handle as the Lions fell 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Mariners were the first to get on the scoreboard. After sustained pressure and several shots directed at Benjamin Gaudreau's net, Liam Gorman deflected the puck past the goaltender to score his first goal of the season.

Later in the opening period, positioned well in front of former Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin, Riley Kidney converted a pass from Israel Mianscum to register his sixth goal of the campaign. Defenseman Wyatt McLeod also earned an assist on the play.

The Mariners headed to the locker room with the lead after Linus Hemström scored late in the first period.

Maine continued to build momentum in the second period, adding three more goals from Jaxon Bellamy, Andrew Nielsen and Xander Lamppa.

Late in the period, the Lions cut into the deficit thanks to Anthony Poulin. Following a strong passing sequence with Wyatt McLeod and Riley Kidney, the Quebec native unleashed a powerful shot to record his fifth goal of the season. Poulin has been in fine form of late, tallying three goals and two assists over his last six games.

After a high-scoring second period, the third was much quieter. Only one goal was scored, coming off the stick of Robert Cronin.

The Lions will continue their road trip next weekend with three games against the Wheeling Nailers, affiliates of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trois-Rivières will return to the Colisée Vidéotron on January 17 to celebrate the 1955 Lions.







