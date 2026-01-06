Lions Salute Andrew Coxhead's Journey as he Heads to Europe

The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced on Tuesday that forward Andrew Coxhead has decided to continue his professional career in Europe.

Joining the Lions during the past season, Coxhead quickly adapted to the group and made an immediate impact. In more than 30 games with the Lions, the Bedford, Nova Scotia native recorded eight points during the regular season.

The 25-year-old forward was also part of the Lions lineup that made franchise history by capturing the Kelly Cup, scoring two goals in 13 playoff games.

Prior to turning professional, Coxhead began his junior career in the QMJHL, skating with the Quebec Remparts, Rimouski Océanic, and Gatineau Olympiques. He later continued his development with Saint Mary's University in Halifax, where he played three seasons.

After beginning his professional career in 2024-25, Coxhead suited up for two ECHL teams before joining the Lions on March 20, 2025, leaving his mark both on the ice and in the locker room.







