ECHL Transactions - January 6
Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 6, 2026:
Allen:
Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Thomas Caron, F Placed on Team Suspension
Bloomington:
Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Assigned by Hartford
Delete Jonny Evans, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Lynden McCallum, F Acquired from Maine 1/5
Delete Zach Jordan, F Traded to Maine 1/5
Idaho:
Add Ben Kraws, G Assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Zach Okabe, F Recalled by Abbotsford
Maine:
Delete Lynden McCallum, F Traded to Fort Wayne 1/5
Add Zach Jordan, F Acquired from Fort Wayne 1/5
Savannah:
Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Craig McCabe, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Andrew Coxhead, F Placed on Team Suspension
Tulsa:
Delete Coulson Pitre, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Worcester:
Add Case McCarthy, D Assigned by Hartford
Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on Reserve
Add Drew Callin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lazarus Kaebel, D Placed on Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G Assigned by Bridgeport
Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Add Gleb Veremyev, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Thomas Gale, G Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Lopina Returned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Forward Zach Okabe - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Salute Andrew Coxhead's Journey as he Heads to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 13 - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Defenseman Samuel Mayer Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Casey Bailey Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for December 28-January 4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Bailey Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Zach Jordan from Fort Wayne - Maine Mariners
- Initial Driver Lineup Announced for 4th Annual "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December - Toledo Walleye
- Inside the Swamp: December 29 - January 4 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.