ECHL Transactions - January 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 6, 2026:

Allen:

Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Thomas Caron, F Placed on Team Suspension

Bloomington:

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Assigned by Hartford

Delete Jonny Evans, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Lynden McCallum, F Acquired from Maine 1/5

Delete Zach Jordan, F Traded to Maine 1/5

Idaho:

Add Ben Kraws, G Assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Zach Okabe, F Recalled by Abbotsford

Maine:

Delete Lynden McCallum, F Traded to Fort Wayne 1/5

Add Zach Jordan, F Acquired from Fort Wayne 1/5

Savannah:

Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Craig McCabe, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Andrew Coxhead, F Placed on Team Suspension

Tulsa:

Delete Coulson Pitre, F Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Worcester:

Add Case McCarthy, D Assigned by Hartford

Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on Reserve

Add Drew Callin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lazarus Kaebel, D Placed on Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G Assigned by Bridgeport

Add Jesse Pulkkinen, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Add Gleb Veremyev, F Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Thomas Gale, G Placed on Reserve







