Lopina Returned to Savannah
Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday that forward Josh Lopina has been returned to the club following a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.
Lopina, 24, is in his fifth professional season and first with Savannah. He has appeared in eight games this season, recording two goals and two assists.
The Minooka, Illinois native has skated in 227 career professional games, including 219 in the American Hockey League, totaling 23 goals and 26 assists. Prior to turning pro, Lopina played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts, where he appeared in 56 games and posted 21 goals and 29 assists.
The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
