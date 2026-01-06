Tahoe's Bailey Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 28-Jan. 4. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Bailey scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 34-year-old had an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at Rapid City on Wednesday, posted four points (2g-2a) in a 5-0 win against Allen on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Americans on Saturday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey ranks fourth in the ECHL with 33 points (14g-19a) in 33 games this season.

Bailey has 44 points (22g-22a) in 42 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Casey Bailey, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







ECHL Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.