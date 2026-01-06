Tahoe's Bailey Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 28-Jan. 4. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Bailey scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games last week.
The 34-year-old had an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at Rapid City on Wednesday, posted four points (2g-2a) in a 5-0 win against Allen on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Americans on Saturday.
A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey ranks fourth in the ECHL with 33 points (14g-19a) in 33 games this season.
Bailey has 44 points (22g-22a) in 42 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.
Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Casey Bailey, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
