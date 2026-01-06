Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, which is tied for the most in ECHL history.

Hawkins scored nine goals and added eight assists for 17 points in eight games during the month.

The 31-year-old scored a goal in five of his eight games, and notched multiple points in five outings as well. He scored four goals on Dec. 20 against Iowa, while tallying three points on Dec. 6 against Fort Wayne, Dec. 12 at Iowa and Dec. 19 vs. Iowa. Hawkins was named ECHL Player of the Week for the Week ending Dec. 21 after posting seven points (5g-2a) in two games.

The native of Macomb, Michigan leads the ECHL with 27 assists and 43 points while he is tied for the league lead with 16 goals in 28 games this season

Hawkins has totaled 442 points (206g-236a) in 371 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Fort Wayne and Toledo. He has led the ECHL in scoring, and captured League Most Valuable Player honors, in each of the previous two season. Hawkins has added seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

