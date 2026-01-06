Inside the Swamp: December 29 - January 4

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades opened 2026 by collecting three of a possible four points against their in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears, earning a 3-2 victory on Friday before falling 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. The Blades remain atop the South Division standings with a 20-6-2-1 record, holding a one-point lead over Atlanta and sitting two points back of the Wheeling Nailers (45 points) for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Returning to Full Strength

Prior to the holiday break and the ECHL work stoppage, Florida battled significant injury troubles with six different skaters on the injured reserve list. This past weekend, the Everblades made notable progress toward full health, activating three of those six skaters helping supply a boost to the Blades forward group.

On Friday night, wingers Logan Lambdin and Isaac Nurse made their season debuts after missing the first 27 games of the season due to injury. Both forwards were members of the Everblades' 2024-25 roster.

A two-time Kelly Cup Champion with Florida, Lambdin is in his fourth season with the Blades and has served as an alternate captain the past two seasons. He skated in his 200th career ECHL game Friday night and made his presence felt Saturday, scoring his first goal of the season in his second game of the year.

Florida received another boost to the forward group Saturday with the return of Reid Duke, who rejoined the lineup after missing the previous 10 games due to injury. At the time of his injury on November 28, Duke led the team in scoring with 16 points (6g-10a) in 18 games and paced the club with 60 shots.

Reaching New Heights

Craig Needham continued his strong offensive stretch, finding the back of the net in his fourth straight game and delivered the game-winning goal in Friday's victory. The goal extended the longest scoring streak of Needham's career giving him nine goals on the season, a new career high that surpasses the eight goals he scored in 63 games last year. Now one point shy of matching his total from last season, Needham's nine goals are tied for second-most on the team.

Goaltender Will Cranley continued his strong season Saturday, earning his eighth straight win after stopping 25 of 27 shots to improve to 9-1-0-0 on the year. The victory also improved Cranley to 4-0 against Orlando this season, allowing just three goals across those four starts. Through his first 10 appearances, Cranley ranks third in the ECHL in goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.934), both career-best marks. The 23-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in four straight outings and in eight of his 10 starts this season.

Standout Performers

Craig Needham - Needham capped off a productive weekend with the game-winning goal Friday, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games. The forward now sits with nine goals on the season, tied for second-most on the team.

Logan Lambdin - Lambdin provided a spark in his return from injury, registering his first goal of the season Saturday after making his season debut the night before. The alternate captain's presence added depth and leadership to Florida's forward group.

Anthony Romano - Romano continued to pace the Everblades offensively, recording points in both games to push his season total to a team-high 25 points (9g-16a). He has points in 13 of his last 14 contests.

Will Cranley - Cranley backstopped Florida to another win Saturday, improving to 9-1-0-0 on the season while extending his winning streak to eight starts. The netminder remains among the league leaders in both goals-against average and save percentage.

By the Numbers

One-goal games have become the norm when Florida faces Orlando, with 12 of the last 21 meetings decided by a single goal, including three overtime decisions in the last four matchups. Florida is 3-0-1-0 in games decided by one goal against the Solar Bears this season.

Hudson Elynuik continued his point per game pace against the Solar Bears this season tallying a pair of assists over the weekend and now has 3g-3a in six games against Orlando.

Blades captain Oliver Chau extended his point streak to four games with a pair of assists and has points in five of his last six games recording six points over this stretch.

Despite having their home winning streak snapped at seven games with Saturday's overtime defeat, the Blades have extended their home point streak to 10 games, posting an 8-0-1-1 record over that stretch. Florida has not lost in regulation at Hertz Arena since November 5 and owns the fifth-best home winning percentage in the ECHL (.667) with an 8-3-1-1 record.

Florida ranks second in the ECHL in both shots against per game (25.93) and goals against per game (2.10) through 29 games.

Weekly Rewind (1-0-1-0)

Friday: Florida 3, Orlando 2

The Everblades opened 2026 with a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. After a scoreless first period, Jordan Sambrook struck early in the second to give Florida the lead before the teams exchanged goals throughout the middle frame. Craig Needham's redirection capped a dominant second period for the Blades, who carried a two-goal advantage into the third. Orlando pulled within one late in regulation, but Will Cranley helped Florida preserve the victory with some timely saves late in regulation.

Saturday: Orlando 4, Florida 3 (OT)

Florida picked up a point Saturday night but fell 4-3 in overtime to Orlando. The Solar Bears scored twice early before Kyle Penney and Logan Lambdin answered late in the first period to even the game. Florida controlled play in the second, outshooting Orlando 16-2, and Craig Needham gave the Blades the lead in the third. Orlando responded less than a minute later to force overtime, where Milo Roelens scored the game-winner to end the contest.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Florida Everblades will head on the road for their final non-division away series of the season, when they face the Worcester Railers in a three-in-three set beginning Friday, January 9. The Blades and Railers have not met since the 2023-24 season, when Florida hosted and swept Worcester. During that series, current Everblade Oliver Chau recorded four points, while goaltender Cam Johnson earned two of the three wins in net for Florida. All-time, the Everblades are 5-1 against the Railers, having won the last five meetings in the matchup.

Entering the series, Worcester sits sixth in the North Division with a 13-12-1-1 record and is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers. Offensively, Anthony Repaci leads the Railers with 20 points (8g-12a) after coming off a career season in which he paced Worcester with 65 points in 57 games. On special teams, Worcester ranks seventh on the power play at 21.2 percent, while their penalty kill sits 27th in the league at 76.4 percent, despite being tied for the sixth-most shorthanded goals (5).

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. ET Friday night at the DCU Center, with the series continuing Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET and concluding Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

