Canucks (AHL) Recall Forward Zach Okabe
Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of second-year forward Zach Okabe from Kalamazoo.
Okabe, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 170-pound, Okotoks, Alberta native with 21 points (7g-14a) in 24 games played this season. Last season, Okabe led all K-Wings in points scored (41) as a rookie (19g-22a) in 72 games for the K-Wings. The forward made his professional debut with Cleveland (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, scoring two goals and adding one assist in 10 games, including one playoff appearance.
The second-year pro played five seasons at St. Cloud State University (2019-24), scoring 52 goals with 67 assists in 176 games. Okabe served as alternate captain in his final season for the Huskies (2023-24) and is an NCAA (NCHC) Tournament champion (2022-23).
Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a midweek clash against the Bloomington Bison (14-11-2-2) on Wednesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. EST at Grossinger Motors Arena.
The K-Wings return home for Canucks Night as we honor our NHL affiliate, the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, January 10 presented by Bell's! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo! The K-Wings will hit the ice in Canucks-inspired specialty jerseys, then auction them off post-game with proceeds benefiting the South County Firefighters Association. A night of hockey, hometown pride, and a touch of the Pacific Northwest!
