Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, which is tied for the most in ECHL history. He previously won the award in January 2025, December 2023, and March 2021.

Hawkins posted 17 points (9G, 8A) in 8 games during December that included his second four-goal game and eleventh professional hat trick (ninth regular season) and seventh (sixth regular season) hat trick as a member of the Walleye. The 31-year-old also scored goals in five of eight games, with multiple points in five of eight games as well during a December that saw the Walleye go 7-0-1-0 and outscore opponents 37-20 (+17). He recently won the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week award for the week ending December 21st.

The Macomb, Michigan native leads the ECHL in goals (16), assists (27), points (43), and power play points (16) in 28 games this season. He is on the verge of his 400th game as a professional (399), and the most power-play points in Walleye History (139; held by Shane Berschbach, 140). This season, he's already collected his 400th ECHL point (10/18 at Indy), as well as his 200th professional (12/3 vs. Bloomington) and ECHL (12/12 at Iowa) goals.

Hawkins has totaled 442 points (206G, 236A) in 371 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland, and Chicago.

In addition to his counting stats, The Walleye Captain has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup Champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a member of the All-ECHL First Team the last three consecutive seasons, a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player, only the second-ever player to achieve such a feat (Chad Costello, Allen, 2015-16, 2016-17). Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in T-Town, leads the franchise in goals (167), power play goals (56), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (13), first goals (25), game-winning goals (28), shots (1,367), and tentatively leads the plus/minus category with a +89 (Berschbach, +77). Hawkins ranks second in points (370) and third in assists (203), but still has additional rungs on the ladder to climb beyond Berschbach (393 Pts), as Rick Judson (441 Pts) remains the lone 400-point-scorer in Toledo ECHL history.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.







