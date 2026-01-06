Knight Monsters Defenseman Samuel Mayer Recalled to AHL Henderson

Published on January 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Samuel Mayer has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Mayer, from L'Orignal, Ontario, has appeared in 32 games for the Knight Monsters this season, totaling 18 points. His eight goals this season are the most in the ECHL amongst defensemen.

Mayer skated in three games for Tahoe last season, where he didn't find the score sheet, but amassed 21 penalty minutes.

Currently on a contract with Henderson, Mayer spent his junior career with the Peterborough Petes and Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League. In 205 career OHL games, Mayer put up 138 points.

Mayer joins Artur Cholach, Sloan Stanick, and Jordan Gustafson in the Silver Knights locker room. Mayer is the second Knight Monsters defenseman to earn a call-up this season.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.