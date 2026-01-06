Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 5, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, kicked off 2026 with a three-game home series against the Allen Americans last weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, December 31, the Knight Monsters hit the road for a one-game trip to the City of Presidents as they took on the Rapid City Rush. Despite only having 15 skaters available for the game, Tahoe stuck with the Rush as Samuel Mayer, Devon Paliani, and Trent Swick all scored goals. After 60 minutes, the two teams were tied at 3, and after a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout. Unfortunately, it was Rapid City winning in the skills competition by a final score of 4-3, as Tahoe left South Dakota with a point.

On Friday, January 2, the Knight Monsters returned to the ice to ring in the New Year as they faced off against the Allen Americans, who currently sit right behind them in the playoff push in the Mountain Division standings. Tahoe's top forward line dominated the opposition, as Devon Paliani, Trent Swick, and Casey Bailey all recorded goals in the contest. Bailey led the scoring with a four-point effort, and Cameron Whitehead stopped all 39 shots he faced to notch his first professional shutout and give the Knight Monsters a 5-0 victory.

On Saturday, January 3, the Knight Monsters kicked off Margaritaville Weekend with another exciting specialty jersey! Olivier LeBlanc started the scoring for Tahoe in the first period to make it 1-0, but Allen would respond, scoring two in a row to go up 2-1. Tahoe would answer with two of their own as Swick and Paliani continued to stay hot and help put Tahoe up 3-2. Allen would go on to tie the game in the final five minutes, but it was Casey Bailey who played the role of hero as he scored on the backdoor with just 13 seconds left in regulation to give the Knight Monsters a 4-3 win, and help them stay a perfect 6-0 when wearing specialty jerseys.

The Margaritaville festivities concluded on Sunday, January 4, as Tahoe looked for the sweep of the Americans. After Allen took a 2-0 lead into the third period, Swick scored again on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1, as it looked like momentum was shifting back in Tahoe's favor. However, Allen rattled off three unanswered goals later in the frame to take the final game of the series 5-1.

ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters return home to Tahoe Blue Event Center as they welcome the Utah Grizzlies to town for the first time this season on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Friday, January 9, the Knight Monsters celebrate night one of Military Appreciation Weekend! Join Tahoe as they celebrate and honor those who served our country with a weekend of exciting action against Utah! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.

On Saturday, January 10, the Military Appreciation Weekend festivities wrap up with another exciting night of hockey as the Knight Monsters face off against the Grizzlies for Saturday night action! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Military Appreciation specialty jerseys worn on ice will be auctioned off during the weekend, and in addition to the game-worn jerseys, fans have the chance to bid on signed pucks, mini sticks, locker room nameplates, and a team-signed themed goalie mask!

The weekend concludes with a Sunday matinee showdown as the Knight Monsters look to gain an edge in their first series this season against Mountain Division rival Utah. Puck drop for the third and final game of the series is set for 3 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forwards Sloan Stanick and Casey Bailey both rank in the top five in the ECHL in points. Stanick, who is currently up in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights, sits in third with 34, and after an impressive week last week, Bailey is in fourth with 33.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer currently leads all defenseman in the league in goals. The L'Orignal, Ontario native currently has eight goals on the season.

Knight Monsters forward Trent Swick has scored a goal in four consecutive games since returning from injury. Swick has also scored a goal in the last six games he has played.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- CASEY BAILEY

Casey Bailey had a great week for the Knight Monsters. Bailey recorded an assist in Tahoe's New Year's Eve loss to Rapid City and recorded four points, including two goals, in Friday's 5-0 win over Allen. Bailey followed that up with a two-point night on Saturday, including the game-winning goal.

Bailey has scored 44 points in 42 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. Bailey has appeared in 211 AHL games in his career with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport, and Charlotte, and also skated in 13 National Hockey League games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of Military Appreciation Weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.







