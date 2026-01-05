T.J. Semptimphelter Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December

Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - T.J. Semptimphelter of the Atlanta Gladiators has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Semptimphelter went 5-0-0 with a 1.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in five appearances during the month.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in each of his five appearances while making at least 28 saves in three outings.

Under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, Semptimphelter is 11-3-0 in 14 appearances with the Gladiators, and leads the ECHL with a 1.44 goals-against average and a.947 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Semptimphelter appeared in 101 career collegiate games with Arizona State University and the University of North Dakota, compiling an overall record of 53-40-6 with nine shutouts, a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

The Gladiators are back in action on Military Night on January 9th when they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena. Make sure you get your tickets HERE as we honor our armed forces and those who have served or are currently serving.







