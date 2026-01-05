Stingrays Weekly Report - January 5

Published on January 5, 2026

The South Carolina Stingrays brought in the new year with three wins this past week. The Stingrays picked up a win on Wednesday on New Year's Eve against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before taking down the Greensboro Gargoyles on both Friday and Sunday.

January 5, 2025

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays brought in the new year with three wins this past week. The Stingrays picked up a win on Wednesday on New Year's Eve against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before taking down the Greensboro Gargoyles on both Friday and Sunday. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division, two points behind the first place Florida Everblades, and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 20-11-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 31 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-3 W

In their first game in ten days, the Stingrays scored four unanswered goals and had five different goal scorers as South Carolina went on to beat Greenville, 5-3. Garin Bjorklund made his first start for the Stingrays and earned his first win saving 31 shots.

Friday, January 2 at Greensboro Gargoyles | 3-1 W

In their first trip to Greensboro, North Carolina in over 20 years, the Stingrays scored twice in the 1st period to beat the Gargoyles. Bjorklund was terrific in net for South Carolina earning his second win, stopping 40 shots on 41 attempts, as the Stingrays had three different goal scorers in the win.

Sunday, January 4 vs Greensboro Gargoyles | 4-2 W

In a game that featured 173 penalty minutes and a goalie fight, the South Carolina Stingrays finished off a season-series sweep over the Greensboro Gargoyles with a 4-2 victory on Sunday. Simon Pinard scored twice in the 3rd period to lead the Stingrays to the win in a game that had six game misconducts.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jalen Luypen (13)

Assists: Simon Pinard (22)

Points: Simon Pinard (31)

Plus/Minus: Jalen Luypen, Romain Rodzinski (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.94)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.947)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, January 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Pinard Putting Up Points: Forward Simon Pinard was dominant this past week helping South Carolina to three victories. The Drummondville, Quebec native had three assists on Wednesday in Greenville before having two goals and an assist on Sunday against the Gargoyles. Pinard leads the Stingrays in assists with 22 and points with 31. His 22 assists are second in the ECHL and 31 points are tied for sixth in the ECHL.

Don't Come Knocking: The Stingrays continue to flex their muscles this season as South Carolina leads the ECHL in penalty minutes while sporting one of the best penalty kills in the league. South Carolina has 564 penalty minutes and averages 17.6 penalty minutes per game. The South Carolina penalty kill is working at 85.0 percent this year, which is seventh best in the ECHL.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.

