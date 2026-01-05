ECHL Transactions - January 5

Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 5, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greenville:

Carter McPhail, G

Maine:

Caden Villegas, F

Wichita:

Luke Pavacich, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greensboro:

Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve

Add Billy Roche, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Add Carter McPhail, G Activated from Reserve

Indy:

Add T.J. Walsh, F Acquired from Worcester

Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve

Add Mitchell Weeks, G Activated from Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Davis Pennington, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Kylor Wall, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Strand, F Loaned to Abbotsford

Delete Quinn Preston, F Loaned to Abbotsford

Maine:

Add Caden Villegas, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Anthony Bardaro, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Reece Vitelli, F Assigned by Manitoba

Delete Michael Simpson, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F Activated from Acquired

Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Kyle Heitzner, F Placed on Team Suspension

Delete Cade McNelly, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Delete Jacob Mucitelli, G Released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Donavan Houle, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Add Luke Pavacich, G Activated from Reserve

Delete T.J. Walsh, F Traded to Indy







ECHL Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.