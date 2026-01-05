ECHL Transactions - January 5
Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 5, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greenville:
Carter McPhail, G
Maine:
Caden Villegas, F
Wichita:
Luke Pavacich, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greensboro:
Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve
Add Billy Roche, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Add Carter McPhail, G Activated from Reserve
Indy:
Add T.J. Walsh, F Acquired from Worcester
Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve
Add Mitchell Weeks, G Activated from Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Davis Pennington, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Kylor Wall, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Strand, F Loaned to Abbotsford
Delete Quinn Preston, F Loaned to Abbotsford
Maine:
Add Caden Villegas, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Anthony Bardaro, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Reece Vitelli, F Assigned by Manitoba
Delete Michael Simpson, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Add Andrei Bakanov, F Activated from Acquired
Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Kyle Heitzner, F Placed on Team Suspension
Delete Cade McNelly, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Delete Jacob Mucitelli, G Released as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Donavan Houle, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Add Luke Pavacich, G Activated from Reserve
Delete T.J. Walsh, F Traded to Indy
