Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12

Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers celebratory huddle

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers celebratory huddle(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the twelveth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited the Wheeling Nailers for two games on Wednesday and Friday. Worcester won 7-2 on Wednesday and lost 3-2 on Friday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 31st at Wheeling Nailers | 7-2 W

Wheeling picked up the first goal of the night from Jack Works (1-0-1), assisted by defenseman Eric Parker (0-1-1) and linemate Owen Cole (0-1-1) at 3:16 in the first. Anthony Callin (3-1-4) answered the Nailers' goal with a tally of his own at 17:21, assisted by Michael Suda (0-2-2) and Anthony Repaci (0-1-1) in the first to bring the score to one all. The Railers took the lead to close the first with a shorthanded goal from Matt DeMelis (1-1-12) unassisted (2-1). The Railers opened the second by extending their lead to two with a goal from Ryan Miotto (2-0-2), assisted by Tanner Schachle (0-1-1) and TJ Walsh (0-1-1) at 3:15 (3-1). Another goal from Miotto brought Worcester up to four unanswered goals in the second, this time assisted by Matt DeMelis (1-1-2) and Max Dorrington (0-1-1). Wheeling cut the deficit by one with a power play goal in the third, scored by Brent Johnson (1-0-1) at 2:04, assisted by Matty De St. Phalle (0-1-1) and Connor Lockhart (0-1-1) (4-2). Callin responded with his second of the night. Ross Mitton (1-0-1) scored the Railers' third shorthanded goal at 8:43, assisted by Callin and Anthony Hora (0-1-1). A final hat-trick goal from Callin brought the game's final score up to 7-2, with Worcester grabbing the victory over the league-leading Wheeling Nailers on their New Year's Eve showdown.

Friday, January 2nd at Wheeling Nailers | 3-2 L

Wheeling scored the first goal on the night from Logan Pietila (2-0-2) who scored for the Nailers to bring the score up 1-0. Worcester evened the score with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1). Wheeling quickly put themselves back on top of the board with their second goal 89 seconds later off another shot from Logan Pietila (2-0-2). Another goal from the Nailers broadened their lead 3-1 on a power play goal from Randy Hernández (1-0-1). Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) brought the game back down to a one-goal lead for the Nailers as goaltender Tristan Lennox was pulled on a Railers' power play. Hatten's goal gave the game its final score of 3-2.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, January 7th at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 9th vs. Florida Everblades | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 10th vs. Florida Everblades | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 11th vs. Florida Everblades | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Callin recorded the first hat trick of his professional career on Wednesday night.

Ryan Miotto recorded the fourth multi-goal game of his career on Wednesday night.

Thomas Gale picked up his first win as a Railer In Wednesday's 7-2 victory.

Michael Suda is second in the ECHL among rookies in power-play assists (8), and third in power-play points (9). He is fifth among all defensemen in both power-play assists and power-play points.

Matt DeMelis, Anthony Callin, and Ross Mitton each scored short-handed goals for Worcester on Wednesday.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 13-12-1-1 on the season.

Wednesday night's three short-handed goals marked the most short-handed goals that have been scored in one game in Worcester Professional Hockey history.

The Railers have the fifth best road power play in the ECHL (22.8) and the seventh best overall power play (21.2).

Worcester is tied for second in the ECHL in road short-handed goals.

The Railers are 9-0-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.