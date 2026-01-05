Komets Back on Home Ice for Two Big Games

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets host two division games this weekend. The Komets are currently in second place in the Central Division, with a record of 16-7-6-0 for 38 points. The team will host Cincinnati on Friday, before traveling to Toledo on Saturday. The two rivals will square off again at the Coliseum on Sunday on Report Card Night. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed 12/31 vs BLM 4-3 L

Fri. 1/2 at KC 3-2 OTL

Sat. 1/3 at KC 2-1 OTL

About last week -

The Komets returned to play on Wednesday in front of a packed New Year's Eve crowd at the Coliseum against the Bloomington Bison.

In the first period, captain Alex Aleardi netted his 11th goal at 8:34, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Mathew Brown to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. The Bison got the equalizer at 11:37, as Griffen Fox tipped a shot under the crossbar over the reach of Komet netminder Sam Jonsson at 11:37.

Brady Stonehouse scored at 4:27 to give the Komets the lead back in the second period, but with time winding down and Reece Harsch in the penalty box, the Bison found the back of the net twice in the final 39 seconds to take the lead heading into the intermission.

In the final frame of 2025, the Bison struck quickly at 1:03 to make the game 4-2. The Komets drew close with a power play goal at 18:36, as Austin Magera scored, but the rally fell short as Bloomington goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 11 of 12 Komets shots in the period to gain the 4-3 win. Sam Jonsson finished the game with 29 saves.

The Komets traveled to Kansas City on Friday night and lost to the Mavericks 3-2 in overtime.

The Mavericks started quickly as Jake Randl struck just 1:05 into the match, but the Komets held off the Kansas City attack despite being outshot 11-4, ending the period with only a one-goal deficit.

In the second period, Komet defenseman Harrison Rees scored from a long-range shot, beating Kansas City goalie Jack LaFontaine to tie the game at 4:49. Kirill Tyutyayev picked up an assist to extend his road point streak to six games. The host Mavericks reclaimed the lead with a late goal from Landon McCallum at 17:36 to make it 2-1 after two periods.

The Mavericks were unable to add to their lead in the third period, leaving room for Blake Murray to score the game-tying goal at 18:33 of the third period to send the game to overtime, where the game ended the same way it started, with a Randl goal just 15 seconds into the extra frame.

The Komets finished the season series with Kansas City on Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime loss.

The scoring started at 16:12 of the first period when defenseman Jalen Smereck scored from the blueline for this fifth goal of the season, with an assist from Nick Deakin-Poot. The Komets lead did not last long, as the Mavericks lit the lamp one minute later to tie the game 1-1.

After a scoreless second and third period, the game was decided in overtime for the second straight night, where Marcus Crawford scored the game-winner with three seconds remaining in the extra period. Nathan Day took the loss, making 21 saves.

GAME SHEET

Komet leaders-

Points: 26 - Smereck

Goals: 12 - Stefan

Assists: 21 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 4 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Stefan

Shots: 98 - Smereck

PIM: 36 - Aleardi

Plus/Minus: +13 - Murray

Home Points: 11 - Brown

Home Goals: 6 - Aleardi

Home Assists: 9 - Smereck

Road Points: 19 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 9 - Stefan

Road Assists: 15 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 17

Wins: Nathan Day, 9

Saves: 372, Nathan Day

Goals against: 26 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .896 - Samuel Jonsson, Nathan Day

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - The Komets have the most overtime losses in the league (6). Jalen Smereck leads all Komet defensemen with five goals and he is second in the league in scoring among defenseman with 26 points (5g, 21a). Alex Aleardi's penalty shot on Saturday was the second of the season for the team. Kirill Tyutyayev's six game road points streak was stopped in Saturday's overtime loss to Kansas City.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, January 9 - Deaf Awareness Night: Deaf Awareness Night offers an inclusive experience for local Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. This game will feature elements like: ASL Interpreters in seating sections, closed captioned announcements, pre-recorded announcements in ASL, ASL live on the video board with interpreters, interpreters for in-game activities.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one-free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Sunday, January 11 - Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of 3Rivers! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Boxing Day presented by Goodwill: Bring items to donate to Goodwill. Collection bins will be available in the Arena Lobby. The first 500 fans who drop off their donations will receive a FREE TICKET VOUCHER to an upcoming Komets game!

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or click below to get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Jan 5...Team day off

Tuesday, Jan 6.... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 7... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 8.... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan 9 .... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 10...Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Road game at Toledo 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 11...Home game vs Toledo 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan 12...Team day off

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







