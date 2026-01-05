Ben Kraws Reassigned to the Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws was reassigned from the Texas Stars (AHL) to the Steelheads by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Kraws returns to the Steelheads after a short stint with Texas over the past weekend and will aim to add on to his strong ECHL numbers this season.

Overall with the Steelheads this season, Kraws has a record of 5-2-0 with a 3.07 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage. He has twice allowed just a single goal in a start and posted a season-best 42 saves against Wichita on Dec. 14 in a 3-2 win.

His last start came on Dec. 19, in which he allowed four goals in a 4-3 loss. Prior to that loss he had won his last five starts.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender is currently playing on a one-year, two-way contract with the Dallas Stars that he signed on June 17.

The Cranbury, NJ native rejoins Idaho's goaltending platoon that also includes Jake Barczewski and Beni Halasz.

The Idaho Steelheads battle the Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time ever on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. MST at Idaho Central Arena. Watch the game on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) or FloHockey and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







