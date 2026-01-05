Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears took two of three games this week and have won four of their last five games heading into a four-game week this week starting Monday night at home against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

This Week's Games:

Monday, January 5 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00pm

Thursday, January 8 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00pm

Friday, January 9 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm

Saturday, January 10 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm - Dad Joke Night

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-15-2-1 (.431)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 34 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 19 assists

PIM LEADER: Milo Roelens - 59 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, December 30 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (6-3 W)

The Solar Bears never trailed in the game but Jacksonville came back to tie the game three separate times before the Solar Bears pulled away on a second period goal from Connor Kurth. Reece Newkirk had four assists, while Jack Adams and Tyler Bird had a goal and two assists. Jon Gillies made 34 saves in the win.

Friday, January 2 at Florida Everblades (2-3 L)

Tyler Bird recorded his 100th ECHL goal and Jack Adams scored late in the third period, but a three-goal, second period was too much for the Solar Bears to overcome in a 3-2 loss.

Saturday, January 3 at Florida Everblades (4-3 W)

Jack Adams and Connor Kurth opened the scoring for the Bears in the opening period, but the Everblades poured it on over the next 42 minutes of play to come back to take a 3-2 lead. Reece Newkirk tied the game and Milo Roelens recorded the overtime winner for a 4-3, comeback win for the Solar Bears.

BITES:

Jack Adams is on a five-game point streak (4g-3a). He has at least one point in 12 of his last 14 games.

Spencer Kersten is second in the ECHL in points (34)

Aaron Luchuk has 99 goals as a Solar Bear.

Tyler Bird recorded his 200th point as a Solar Bear 12/30 vs. JAX

Tyler Bird scored his 100th ECHL goal 1/2 at FLA

The Solar Bears have 499 regular season victories as a franchise.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 36 GP, 9g-11a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 25 GP, 11-7-6, .911

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 35 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 8 GP, 4-3-0, .895







