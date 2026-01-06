174 Penalty Minutes and a Goalie Fight in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC - The first rule of fight club was shattered as internet buzz exploded after Sunday afternoon's Greensboro Gargoyles at South Carolina Stingrays game, which featured 173 penalty minutes, nine misconducts, five game misconducts, and a goalie fight.

The Gargoyles and Stingrays closed their regular season series in their third matchup, where bad blood from two days earlier quickly boiled over on Sunday. South Carolina took an early lead 4:39 into the contest on a power play goal from Josh Wilkins. Chaos quickly heightened with 11 more penalties in the first period, including four misconducts and Wade Murphy being kicked out of the game. The Stingrays extended their lead to 2-0 with 3:19 left in the period.

After 20 minutes, fans had been treated to 11 penalties and 47 penalty minutes, only a sliver of what the second period would bring. Greensboro's second power play of the middle frame was cut short, but the Gargoyles found their first goal shorthanded as Demetrious Koumontzis set up Zach Faremouth for his fourth goal of the season.

After another series of misconducts that saw Patrick Kyte receive a match penalty, the roof nearly came off the building when goaltenders Nikita Quapp and Garin Bjorklund squared off at center ice. In the process, both Quapp and Bjorklund received fighting majors and game misconducts, Arty Borshyov picked up a roughing minor, and Stingrays forward Ryan Hofer was ejected on a fighting misconduct and an additional cross checking minor that sent the Gargoyles on a five minute major power play. Ethan Leyh tied the game 2-2 one minute into the advantage, assisted by Tyler Weiss and Noah Delmas, at 15:37.

South Carolina regained the lead on a goal from Simone Pinard 9:12 into the third period. Pinard added an empty net goal with 1:02 remaining in regulation to seal a 4-2 Stingrays win.

The Gargoyles fly west to Boise, ID for three games against the Idaho Steelheads. They will look for their first win of the New Year on Wednesday, January 5.







