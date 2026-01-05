Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 9th - Game 32/72
Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-3-0, 35 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners (12-10-4-1, 29 pts). The home game features a Tattoo and Emo Night promotional game.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 32 of the regular season having earned a point in two of their last three games (1-1-1), six of their last eight games (5-2-1-0) and 19 of their 31 games this season (16-12-3-0). Previously, Reading took three of a possible six points in a three-game series against Norfolk with a win in Reading on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1 before losses in Norfolk on Friday in overtime, 4-3, and Saturday in regulation, 5-1.
At home, the Royals have won seven-straight games (10-5-0), and have won 10 of their last 14 home games overall. On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 27-15. On the road, the Royals have dropped seven-straight games (0-6-1), with a win in one of their last ten road affairs (1-7-2) and six wins in their 16 road games overall (6-7-3).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (12), points (25) and ties Ben Meehan and Massimo Rizzo for the lead on the Royals in assists (13).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine has opened their regular season at 12-10-4-1, 29 points through 27 games played with one win in their previous four games out of the holiday break (1-2-1). The Mariners won their previous game, defeating Trois-Rivières 6-2 on Sunday, January 4th after suffering a series sweep to Adirondack with one of a possible six points earned.
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (147-131-31) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.
All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
