Vitelli Reassigned to Savannah
Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Reece Vitelli has been reassigned to the club from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Vitelli, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in 211 career games between the ECHL and AHL, recording 38 goals and 104 assists. He has suited up in 13 games for the Ghost Pirates this season, posting three goals and four assists.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season with Savannah, skating in 57 games and registering 12 goals and 40 assists. His 40 assists tied a franchise record for most assists in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing the Ghost Pirates to retain his ECHL playing rights.
The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Vitelli Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Back on Home Ice for Two Big Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to the Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Jack LaFontaine Is ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Back on Home Ice for Two Big Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Prepare for Trio with Canucks Night & Marvel at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 9th - Game 32/72 - Reading Royals
- Atlanta's Semptimphelter Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- T.J. Semptimphelter Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 5, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.