Vitelli Reassigned to Savannah

Published on January 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Reece Vitelli has been reassigned to the club from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Vitelli, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in 211 career games between the ECHL and AHL, recording 38 goals and 104 assists. He has suited up in 13 games for the Ghost Pirates this season, posting three goals and four assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season with Savannah, skating in 57 games and registering 12 goals and 40 assists. His 40 assists tied a franchise record for most assists in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing the Ghost Pirates to retain his ECHL playing rights.

The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







