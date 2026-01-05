Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 29-Jan. 4. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

LaFontaine went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old turned aside 31 shots in a 3-1 win against Iowa on Wednesday, made 20 saves in a 3-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Friday and stopped all 42 shots in a 1-0 win at Tulsa on Sunday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, LaFontaine is 15-2-1 with two shutouts in 18 appearances with the Mavericks this season. He leads the ECHL in wins while ranking ninth with a 2.29 goals-against average.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, LaFontaine has seen action in 104 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Orlando and Kansas City, going 67-25-7 with nine shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He is 8-5-5 with one shutout, a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900 in 23 career AHL appearances with Coachella Valley, Syracuse and Chicago and he also has two games of National Hockey League experience with Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, LaFontaine appeared in 96 career collegiate games at the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, compiling an overall record of 48-35-7 with six shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.







