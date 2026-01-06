Mariners Acquire Zach Jordan from Fort Wayne

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced a trade on Monday, acquiring forward Zach Jordan from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for forward Lynden McCallum.

Jordan, 29, has appeared in 19 games for the Komets this season, posting six points (three goals, three assists) in his second season with Fort Wayne. He was a key playoff performer for the Komets last spring, posting 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 13 postseason contests.

A 6'3, 216 pound forward from Collinsville, IL, Jordan has also made ECHL stops in Jacksonville, Indy and Kalamazoo, along with American Hockey League time with the Cleveland Monsters, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Rockford Ice Hogs. Over six pro seasons, he's totaled 193 career ECHL games and an additional 84 in the AHL.

Lynden McCallum appeared in 71 games with the Mariners over the last two seasons. This will be his second stint with Fort Wayne - the team with which he made his ECHL debut in the 2021-22 season.

