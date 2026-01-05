Come Monday, It'll be Alright: Allen Defeats Tahoe 5-1 in Margaritaville Weekend Finale

Published on January 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Allen Americans 5-1 to conclude the three-game series.

In the first period, it was the Americans striking first on the power play as Colby McAuley scored to make it 1-0. Just over two minutes later, Michael Gildon added on with a goal of his own to give Allen a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

In the middle period, goaltending was the headline. Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead and Allen's Marco Costantini stood their ground as both teams were kept off the scoreboard headed into the third period.

In the third, Trent Swick scored for the Knight Monsters on the power play just 1:34 into the frame to cut the lead for Allen to 2-1. However, the Americans would score three unanswered as Danny Katic, Chase Maxwell, and McAuley all added on to give the Americans a 5-1 victory. Allen finished the evening with 63 shots on goal, which is the most by an ECHL team this season.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.