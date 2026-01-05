Come Monday, It'll be Alright: Allen Defeats Tahoe 5-1 in Margaritaville Weekend Finale
Published on January 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Allen Americans 5-1 to conclude the three-game series.
In the first period, it was the Americans striking first on the power play as Colby McAuley scored to make it 1-0. Just over two minutes later, Michael Gildon added on with a goal of his own to give Allen a 2-0 lead heading into the second.
In the middle period, goaltending was the headline. Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead and Allen's Marco Costantini stood their ground as both teams were kept off the scoreboard headed into the third period.
In the third, Trent Swick scored for the Knight Monsters on the power play just 1:34 into the frame to cut the lead for Allen to 2-1. However, the Americans would score three unanswered as Danny Katic, Chase Maxwell, and McAuley all added on to give the Americans a 5-1 victory. Allen finished the evening with 63 shots on goal, which is the most by an ECHL team this season.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2026
- Americans Blast Knight Monsters 5-1 - Allen Americans
- Come Monday, It'll be Alright: Allen Defeats Tahoe 5-1 in Margaritaville Weekend Finale - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Walleye Secure 10th Straight Victory with Win over Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Sedov Scores in Loss to Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Take Slugfest over Gargoyles, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Unlucky as LaFontaine Steals 1-0 Shutout Victory for Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Close out the Weekend with a Shootout Win - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Downed by Fuel in Shootout Sunday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Poulin Stands out as Lions Are Slowed by Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cronin's Three Points Helps Mariners Snap Skid - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Braden Doyle Returned from Loan by AHL Chicago Wolves - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Look to End Road Skid - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Come Monday, It'll be Alright: Allen Defeats Tahoe 5-1 in Margaritaville Weekend Finale
- No Changes in Attitudes as Tahoe Wins Thriller on Opening Night of Margaritaville Weekend
- Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson
- Tahoe Rings in the New Year with 5-0 Dominating Performance Against Allen
- Knight Monsters End 2025 with Hard-Fought Shootout Loss at Rapid City